Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,113,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

