Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Argus cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. 1,784,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,443. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. Dunkin Brands Group has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,941,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 201,510 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,282,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,436,000 after buying an additional 163,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,806,000 after buying an additional 142,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

