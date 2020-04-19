Dusk Network Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $174,769.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.04505612 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013904 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005310 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008747 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,311,654 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

