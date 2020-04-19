Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 5,305,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at $64,687,209.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,407 shares of company stock worth $25,265,690 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $23,750,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $2,530,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 324,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.21.

Shares of DT stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

