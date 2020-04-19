EagleX (EGX) Achieves Market Cap of $12,126.20

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. EagleX has a total market cap of $12,126.20 and $1,007.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EagleX has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.34 or 0.02798414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

