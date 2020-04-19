EchoLink Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,615.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $431,628.17 and $36,615.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

