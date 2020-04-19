EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Capitalization Hits $13.66 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $4,693.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, P2PB2B, LocalTrade and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00033880 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,246.47 or 1.00816623 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000916 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065890 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LocalTrade, DigiFinex, P2PB2B and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

