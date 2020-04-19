Edgeless Trading Down 8.4% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Livecoin. Edgeless has a total market cap of $875,318.26 and approximately $1,067.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.38 or 0.02760540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui, Livecoin and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

