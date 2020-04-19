EDRCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $24,561.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

