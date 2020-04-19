Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Sunday. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $10.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.41. 1,962,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.91. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $242,071.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,507.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

