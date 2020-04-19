ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Hits $0.0063

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.84 or 0.02750983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00225314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00050663 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

