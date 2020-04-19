Elastos (ELA) Market Capitalization Tops $21.78 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Elastos has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00016430 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX and Kucoin. Elastos has a market cap of $21.78 million and $2.77 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.14 or 0.02738488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00224382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,128,018 coins and its circulating supply is 18,412,505 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z, CoinEgg and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.