Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report released on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

EA stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $118.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.07.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total value of $581,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,121 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

