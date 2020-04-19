Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 10,877,400 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $159,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

