Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.15% of Ellington Financial worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 48.04 and a quick ratio of 48.04. Ellington Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.11%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.90%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.