EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to post $23.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.75 million to $24.00 million. EMCORE reported sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year sales of $101.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.82 million to $104.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $2.58 on Friday. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.