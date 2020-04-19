Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.85 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $9,577.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038315 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,456,057 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, Crex24, xBTCe and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

