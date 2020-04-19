Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 14,456,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $745,793,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Enbridge by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $62,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.