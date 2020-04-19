Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 9,778,500 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial cut Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 39.50% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

