Endor Protocol Price Up 4% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $329,207.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bittrex and DEx.top. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.01135142 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00201256 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Coinall, Upbit, Hotbit, BitForex, Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

