Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Energo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinrail, Coinnest and CoinEgg. During the last week, Energo has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Energo has a market cap of $103,180.44 and $152.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00053960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.37 or 0.04509181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013985 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005303 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

