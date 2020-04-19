Enigma (ENG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.76 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Enigma token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, ABCC, Mercatox and Bittrex. Enigma has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $1.76 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.01148067 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00060677 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00200294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, AirSwap, Upbit, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bittrex, Hotbit, Tidex, Kyber Network, Huobi, ABCC, GOPAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.