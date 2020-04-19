Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Down 28.8% in March

Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 1,335,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,474.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $493,525 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enova International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

Shares of ENVA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72. Enova International has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $407.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). Enova International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

