Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ETM. Wolfe Research lowered Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.92. Entercom Communications has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. Entercom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 29,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $47,261.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,981.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 100,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,288.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

