Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Entergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Entergy stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after buying an additional 4,234,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $170,268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after acquiring an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after acquiring an additional 592,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,226,000 after acquiring an additional 524,428 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

