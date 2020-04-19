Envion (EVN) Price Reaches $0.14

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Envion has a market cap of $17.91 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Envion has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Envion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.15 or 0.02756159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00225642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00057207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.