EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Short Interest Update

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 11,397,700 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. 10,886,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,529. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.84. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in EOG Resources by 87.7% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,082 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 57,937.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,286 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,640 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.09.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

