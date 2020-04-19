EOS (EOS) Price Hits $2.64 on Major Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $3.41 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00036839 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Ovis, ChaoEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 173.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000204 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,621,981 coins and its circulating supply is 921,921,970 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, DragonEX, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, BitMart, HitBTC, BigONE, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Liqui, Coinrail, Livecoin, Tidex, CoinExchange, Tidebit, Kucoin, Kuna, Bithumb, Bit-Z, OEX, Vebitcoin, Coinsuper, COSS, Exmo, GOPAX, ZB.COM, DOBI trade, BitFlip, Cryptomate, Koinex, Exrates, QBTC, Upbit, CPDAX, Bitfinex, YoBit, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Mercatox, WazirX, IDCM, Coindeal, DigiFinex, CoinBene, Gate.io, Bibox, Hotbit, BtcTrade.im, CoinTiger, RightBTC, Cobinhood, IDAX, BCEX, Bilaxy, ABCC, Coinone, CoinEx, TOPBTC, EXX, Zebpay, C2CX, Binance, OKEx, Coinbe, Bitbns, Kraken, LBank, Rfinex, OTCBTC, Ovis and Neraex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

