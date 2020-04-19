Equal (EQL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Equal has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, DDEX and Mercatox. Equal has a total market cap of $163,464.99 and approximately $36.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, DDEX, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

