Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 19th (BABA, CHTR, CLB, CMG, DNKN, DOMO, GILD, GWW, ITT, SBUX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, April 19th:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $248.00 to $255.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $560.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $13.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $980.00 to $860.00.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $67.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $322.00 to $300.00.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $52.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $84.00 to $71.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $55.00 to $38.00.

