Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 19th (AMT, AVGO, BIG, BK, CB, CPA, CRTO, CSX, DRI, FOXA)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, April 19th:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Get American Tower Corp alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at Charter Equity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by analysts at Instinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.