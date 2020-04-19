Ergo (ERG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,131.00

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Ergo has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $36,131.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02779422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00225502 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 15,829,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,525,703 tokens. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg.

Ergo Token Trading

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

