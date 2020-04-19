Essentia (ESS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20,928.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $211,562.12 and approximately $20,928.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.22 or 0.04514839 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013957 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005318 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

