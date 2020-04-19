Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.09.

EL stock opened at $174.26 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

