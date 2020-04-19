Ether-1 (ETHO) Tops One Day Volume of $23,060.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $144,604.71 and $23,060.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00074745 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00427994 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001051 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013833 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 209.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00031366 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012553 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 53% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 44,410,066 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

