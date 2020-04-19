Ether Zero Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $42,787.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.46 or 0.02531958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00076957 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 211,140,101 coins and its circulating supply is 169,110,688 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

