Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.64 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $641.04 million and approximately $1.64 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $5.51 or 0.00076831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coinnest, C2CX and Liquid. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.02518561 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, C2CX, Bit-Z, ABCC, OKCoin International, BCEX, OKEx, Huobi, Coinone, Cryptopia, Coinhub, Upbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, Exrates, Gatehub, BTC Markets, Korbit, RightBTC, BitForex, Liquid, Kraken, Exmo, CoinEx, Coinsuper, BtcTrade.im, Indodax, Koineks, Coinbase Pro, Bithumb, CoinExchange, HBUS, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, BigONE, Instant Bitex, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Bibox, Bitfinex, Poloniex, Bitsane, CoinBene, Binance, EXX, BTC Trade UA, Coinroom, Bittrex, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, QBTC, CPDAX, LiteBit.eu, Coinut, ZB.COM, LBank, Coinnest, Ovis, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, CoinTiger and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

