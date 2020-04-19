Etherparty (FUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22,039.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $22,039.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io and ACX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.72 or 0.02754352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.