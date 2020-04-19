EUNO Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $126,113.82 and approximately $4,460.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003727 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000699 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001024 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,584,181 coins and its circulating supply is 33,619,474 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

