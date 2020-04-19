Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 1,585,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.69. 1,691,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

