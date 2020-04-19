Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,070 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $86.95 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.11.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

