Eva Cash (EVC) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Eva Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,288.85 and $57.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and Altilly. During the last week, Eva Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.04471984 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013991 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005294 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

EVC is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io.

Eva Cash Token Trading

Eva Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Altilly and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eva Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eva Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.