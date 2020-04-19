Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $24.81 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVBN shares. Hovde Group upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $57,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,022.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $163,645 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

