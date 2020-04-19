Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 5,270,500 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock worth $841,276 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after purchasing an additional 226,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,490,000 after purchasing an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Evergy by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,043 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Evergy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

