Everus Market Capitalization Hits $7.29 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Everus has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $519.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.57 or 0.04473911 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,601,640 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.94, $10.39, $51.55, $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43, $7.50, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

