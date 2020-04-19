Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.10). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $237.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 964,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 677,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1,829.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 439,149 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in Evolent Health by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,999,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 413,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 410,895 shares during the period.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 790,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,517. The firm has a market cap of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

