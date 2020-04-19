Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.83 ($27.71).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.43 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, reaching €21.87 ($25.43). The company had a trading volume of 1,192,285 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.21.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.