Exane Derivatives Purchases 3,390 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.26.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

