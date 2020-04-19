ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,449.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $241,258.34 and approximately $4,449.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000404 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

