Exosis Market Cap Reaches $38,023.27 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. Exosis has a total market cap of $38,023.27 and $4,505.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,198.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.02532783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.47 or 0.03257138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00596489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00799012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00077006 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00027465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00652709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 535,360 coins and its circulating supply is 370,360 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

